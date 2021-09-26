In Liverpool, a new restaurant inspired by Japanese Izakaya-style dining has opened.

In Liverpool, a culinary power couple has just established a new restaurant.

Luke French and Stacey Sherwood-flagship French’s restaurant JRO in Shalesmoor and spin-off street café Konjö on Neepsend Lane have made them household names across Yorkshire.

Both have garnered high praise, with JRO recently being named one of the top 100 restaurants in the United Kingdom by the National Restaurant Awards.

The duo has now set their sights on Liverpool, where they will open NAMA, a new contemporary Japanese dining concept in the GPO Food Hall & Bar, Metquarter.

NAMA, which literally translates to “raw,” is bringing a taste of Tokyo to Liverpudlians.

The new food counter is inspired by the Izakaya-style dining common in Japan, where diners order a variety of small meals to be shared. It is more casual than its fine dining big sister JRO.

It specializes in premium-grade sashimi, nigiri, wagyu, and caviar from the UK, EU, and Japan, all of which is sustainably sourced and uncooked.

The sample menu includes sweet Sicilian red shrimp sashimi with lime and ginger ponzu, jalapeo chilli, and makrut lime oil, as well as Scottish salmon tartare and unrolled spicy Yellowfin tuna with nori, Japanese mayo, negi onion, and other dishes.

“I’m so excited we’ve been able to establish our next endeavor NAMA in Liverpool – it has such a rich culinary tradition, and it’s great that we’re now a part of it!” Luke told 2Chill.

“By launching in GPO, Liverpool’s largest food hall, we’ll be able to reach an altogether new audience, one that will hopefully return for more.”

Luke and Stacey brought two counters to Liverpool’s GPO, one of which is NAMA.

A second shop for the couple’s successful street food business Konjö, a Scandi-Japanese mashup that serves skewers, nibbles, and small plates cooked on a Konro BBQ grill, was previously opened there.

NAMA can be found on Instagram as @nama liverpool.