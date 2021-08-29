In Liverpool, a cowardly deadly driver, a nanny burglar, and a greedy teenage caretaker have all been imprisoned.

These are the 11 persons arrested this week for offences in Merseyside.

The case of Leo Meek, who admitted to killing 15-year-old Jack Jones in a hit-and-run, was heard by one judge.

Jack was riding his bike on Manor Drive in Upton when Meek, who was driving on the residential street, collided with him and didn’t even brake down.

The 15-year-old was rushed to the hospital, but died the next morning in his family’s arms.

One court heard this week about a father who tortured and killed dogs because he felt compelled to “hurt others.”

Jason Campbell was sentenced to prison after purchasing two hamsters and a guinea pig, which he subsequently tortured to death.

Here’s a rundown of some of the most serious cases that came to a close this week.

While families were inside, a father of ten assisted in the theft of BMW, Audi, and Mercedes vehicles.

Michael Clandillon was a member of a group that broke into eight residences and stole cars over the course of three months in 2019.

The 37-year-old was a member of a gang that stole keys to high-value vehicles from people’s homes.

The father, from Bootle, told a court that he took part in eight of the 13 burglaries because he was “struggling financially.”

For conspiring to burgle eight residences, two in Blackburn and six in Warrington, he was sentenced to four years and three months in prison.

Shannon Stafford stole £22,000 from two elderly people in their nineties and spent it on items for her YouTube channel.

During a seven-month period, the young carer defrauded the women by photographing their bank cards.

She then used the information to order food from Domino’s Pizza, Just Eat, and Deliveroo, as well as items from Boohoo and Asos.

The 23-year-old had a YouTube channel and used the 96-year-and old’s 91-year-money old’s to buy enormous purchases of clothing, which she then flaunted to her followers online.

Stafford, of Frampton Road, Walton, was sentenced to two years in prison after admitting to two acts of fraud and one crime of theft.

Jake Hampson, who marketed cannabis under the name ‘Joker the Grower,’ had £27,000 stored in an airing cupboard.

In May 2020, during a raid on his Belle Vale house. “The summary has come to an end.”