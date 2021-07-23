In Leah Remini’s Birthday Post, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck make an appearance.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were seen in a subtle way in actress Leah Remini’s recent Instagram photo on Thursday. Remini shared a video of her birthday party, which included the lovebirds.

In the video, Remini posted a series of photographs from her birthday celebration, one of which had Affleck hugging Lopez and the birthday girl in black and white.

“#tbt to not that long ago,” Remini, who turned 51 on June 15, said in the caption.

“Wanted to share a small video from my birthday with you all since I got so much love from you not only on my birthday but every day,” she continued. “I believe myself to have the best social media support system. Also, I can’t thank my family and friends enough for coming to celebrate with me in such a unique way.”

In the remark, Remini said that it had been a “interesting year” and that her birthday meant “a lot for many reasons.” The actress addressed her family and friends before thanking the event planner, Mindy Weiss, saying, “I love you, family.” I adore you, my buddies who have become like family.”

“Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez at Leah Remini’s birthday party,” one user captioned the shot [after cropping close-up of Affleck and Lopez]seen in the video.

Lopez and Affleck have been in the news after reuniting earlier this year following Lopez’s breakup from Alex Rodriguez.

Lopez and Affleck previously had a two-year engagement from 2002 to 2004. Lopez, on the other hand, went on to marry singer Marc Anthony and divorced him in 2014. Affleck, on the other hand, married actress Jennifer Garner in 2005 and divorced her in 2018.

Lopez told Apple Music’s Zane Lowe earlier this month, “I’m extremely happy.” ‘How are you doing?’ I’m sure folks are always curious. What exactly is going on? ‘Are you all right?’ That’s it. I’ve never been in a better place.”

Lopez’s next project is a love musical named “Marry Me,” which will be released on February 11 of next year. Affleck will next be seen in the highly anticipated film “The Flash,” which will be released on Nov. 2, 2022.