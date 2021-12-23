In just one week, the number of covid infections in Liverpool has increased by nearly 50%.

Liverpool reported 3,486 positive covid infections in the seven days ending December 18, according to the latest data from Public Health England, which is 1,114 more than the previous seven days.

This resulted in a 47 percent increase in Liverpool’s percentage change from week to week.

The remaining five Liverpool City Region local government areas showed significant increases in covid cases. Knowsley saw a 24 percent increase in week-on-week percentage change; Halton saw a 21 percent increase; St Helens saw a 39 percent increase; Sefton saw a 37 percent increase; and Wirral saw a 30 percent increase.

The week-on-week percentage change in the Liverpool City Region increased by 36%.

Infections also climbed in Warrington, West Lancs, and Cheshire West and Chester.

In the week ending December 18, infections in England increased. In England, there were 512,299 coronavirus cases reported, up from 205,418 instances in the preceding seven days.

Liverpool

In the week ending December 18, there were 3,486 positive tests in Liverpool, which is 1,114 more than the previous week.

This means that the percentage change from week to week climbed by 47 percent.

696.5 cases per 100,000 individuals were reported in the most recent infection rate.

Halton

In the prior week, there were 883 positive tests, which is 152 more than the week before.

This indicates that in the week ending December 18, Halton’s percentage change climbed by 21% from the previous week.

The infection rate is currently at 680.5 cases per 100,000 individuals.

St Helens is a town in the United Kingdom.

In the week ending December 18, there were a total of 1,002 instances, which is 279 more than the previous week.

The latest infection rate in St Helens is 553.3 infections per 100,000 persons, with a 39 percent increase in the week-on-week percentage change.

Knowsley

In the week ending December 18, there were a total of 904 instances, which is 172 more than the previous week.

The latest infection rate in Knowsley is 593.0 infections per 100,000 persons, with a 24 percent increase in the week-on-week percentage change.

Wirral

In the week ending December 18, there were 2,110 positive tests, which is 489 more than the previous week.

The percentage change on the Wirral grew by 30% from week to week. The infection rate was 650.6 cases per 100,000 at the time. “The summary has come to an end.”