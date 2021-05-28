In June 2021, new episodes of ‘The Chi,’ and ‘Black Monday’ will be available on Showtime.

Are you looking for a good movie to watch this month? Showtime has it everything, from new episodes of The Chi and Black Monday to the new variety show Ziwe. The following are the highlights of Showtime’s new movies and series for June 2021.

Throughout June, new episodes of Showtime original series, including the late-night shows Desus & Mero and Ziwe, will be available to stream. In addition, the drama The Chi, the comedy series Black Monday and Flatbush Misdemeanors, and the brand-new docuseries The Kings are all available to view.

Wrong Turn, Sacrifice, and A Call to Spy, which premiered on Showtime, will also be accessible to stream.

In June 2021, Showtime will broadcast the season finale of ‘Desus & Mero,’ as well as the season finale of ‘Ziwe.’

Desus & Mero, a late-night Showtime series hosted by Desus Nice and The Kid Mero, will return in June 2021. Beginning Sunday, June 20 at 11 p.m. ET, new episodes will air weekly on Sundays and Thursdays.

The first season of Showtime’s new variety show Ziwe comes to a close on Sunday, June 13. The show contains honest and often unpleasant celebrity interviews, unscripted interactions with normal people, musical numbers, and sketches, and is hosted by writer-comedian Ziwe Fumodoh.

‘The Chi,’ a Showtime original series, has new episodes, as well as ‘Black Monday,’ a Showtime original series.

In June, new episodes of the Showtime programs The Chi and Black Monday will air on Sundays.

Following Jake's (Michael Epps) run-in with the police, Season 4 of The Chi looks at the wide-ranging repercussions of policing in the Black community.