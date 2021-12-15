In Jennifer Garner’s marriage, Ben Affleck felt “trapped”: “We Grew Apart.”

Ben Affleck has opened out about his divorce from Jennifer Garner and how the breakup of their marriage influenced his alcoholism.

During a recent interview on SiriusXM’s “The Howard Stern Show,” Affleck, 49, admitted that feeling “stuck” in his marriage with Garner, also 49, caused him to drink.

“We’d definitely have ended ourselves at odds with each other. I’m sure I’d still be drinking now “He revealed to Howard Stern that he and his wife were unhappy in their marriage. “I was stuck, and that was part of why I started drinking.” He went on to say, “‘I can’t leave because of my children, but I’m unhappy, what should I do?’ I thought. And what I did was drink a bottle of scotch and pass out on the couch, which proved to be ineffective.” The “Daredevil” co-stars married in June 2005 and divorced in 2015 after a decade of marriage. In 2018, their divorce was finalized. Violet, 16, Seraphina, 12, and Samuel, 9, are their three children.

Rumors circulated at the time of the former couple’s breakup that Affleck had an affair with Christine Ouzounian, the children’s then-nanny. In July 2015, the “Gone Girl” star disputed the rumors through his representative, calling the stories “total crap and full of lies.”

Garner later told Vanity Fair that she and Affleck had agreed to break up long before Ouzounian was involved.

During his interview with Stern, Affleck reiterated that most tabloid claims about their 2015 breakup were incorrect. He emphasized that he and Garner did everything they could to make their marriage work for the sake of their children, but that they ultimately decided to divorce after understanding that this wasn’t the marriage model they wanted for their children to see.

"Everything you read about the divorce in the news was nonsense. To be honest, we took our time and made our selection… We drifted away "He went on to explain. "We had a relationship that didn't work out. This occurs. I love and respect her, but I shouldn't be married to her any more." Despite their struggles, Affleck and Garner "amicably" dissolved their marriage, according to Affleck. While they were finalizing their divorce, the "Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice" star confessed that there were moments of tension and fights about custody, but it was always "underpinned with respect."