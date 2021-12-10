In January, the American Film Institute will honor “Squid Game” with a special award.

The American Film Institute (AFI) has announced a list of films and television programs that will receive special honor in January 2022, including Netflix’s biggest hit “Squid Game.”

The awardees for the 2021 AFI Awards were officially announced on the AFI website. The recipients comprise ten exceptional films and ten exceptional television series that have been deemed “culturally and aesthetically reflective of this year’s most significant achievements in the art of the moving image.” Hwang Dong-nine-episode hyuk’s Korean series has caught the world by storm, and it is the only foreign TV show among this year’s AFI awardees.

Additional honorees were chosen for Special Awards, which are given out for “works of excellence” that do not fall under the AFI’s categories for American film and television.

In the Special Awards category of the AFI, “Squid Game” joins “Belfast,” a coming-of-age comedy-drama starring Irish actress Caitrona Balfe and veteran Judi Dench, and “Summer Of Soul,” a documentary based on the 1969 Harlem Cultural Festival.

On Jan. 2, 2022, the AFI Awards for 2021 will be honored in a ceremony.

At the 31st Annual Gotham Awards, held in New York City on Nov. 30, “Squid Game” won the award for Breakthrough Series – Long Format.

“The Good Lord Bird,” “It’s a Sin,” “Small Axe,” “The Underground Railroad,” and “The White Lotus” were among the other finalists for the title.

“Squid Game” was also named the winner of The Bingeworthy Show of 2021 at the People’s Choice Awards on Wednesday.

At the 2021 Asia Artist Awards, the critically praised series also took home six trophies: Grand Prize for Television, Hot Trend Award, Actor of the Year (Lee Jung-Jae), Fabulous Award (Lee Jung-Jae), and Best Actor Awards for Heo Sung-tae and Kim Joo-ryoung.

Siren Pictures CEO Kim Ji-Yeon praised fans of the show from all across the world at the Gotham Awards.

"Since the show's premiere on September 17th, numerous miracles have occurred, the most remarkable of which is that it was produced in Korea. For a small show, there was a remarkable outpouring of support from all over the world. I'm not sure I can thank you enough, but I'd like to extend my heartfelt gratitude to all of the 'Squid Game' fans throughout the world"