In January 2022, the best new anime series will premiere.

The season’s last stretch of anime in 2021 still has a few surprises in store for die-hard fans. Fans still have something to look forward to, as there are a few anime shows that have yet to debut, despite the fact that many fantastic titles are already available through streaming platforms.

To complete off the Winter 2021 program, here are five of the best forthcoming anime.

“Koroshi Ai” means “Koroshi Ai” in Japanese.

“Koroshi Ai,” or “Love of Kill” in English, is a narrative about a notorious hitman hoping to find love in his line of work for those looking for a more mature take on the action-romance genre.

Despite the absurdity of the premise, “Koroshi Ai” takes itself seriously. Expect blood and bloodshed, as well as a mildly obsessive obsession that conceals a deep and sophisticated network of intrigue beneath the main protagonists’ faces.

Season 3 of “Teasing Master Takagi-san”

If the combination of romance and seinen violence is too much for you, “Teasing Master Takagi-san” might be the better choice. This very benign anime is set to return for its third season in January, giving fans more of the sweet friendship between the obstinate Nishikata and the titular Takagi.

“Darling, My Dress-Up”

Wakana Gojou, an introverted Hina doll artist, is interrupted while spending time alone in the home economics room after class by Kitagawa Marin, the school’s noisy beauty, who has just one request: help her with her cosplay obsession.

“My Dress-Up Darling” is a high school romance comedy that delves into the amazing world of cosplay, with charming characters, realistic situations, and a few risqué moments that are ideal for genre aficionados.

“Attack On Titan: Final Season Part 2” is the sequel to “Attack On Titan: Final Season Part 1.”

The great conclusion of “Attack On Titan” will debut in January, finally bringing Eren Yeager’s odyssey to a close. Discover the Titans’ secrets and watch Studio MAPPA go all-out to bring this legendary series to a close.

Part 2 of “The Case Study Of Vanitas”

“Vanitas No Karte’s” second season will pick up right where the first one left off. The story will kick off the Beast arc, delving more into Jeanne’s past, her family’s history, and the shadowy August Ruthven’s role in vampire politics.