In its long-range prognosis, the Met Office expresses optimism for an Indian summer.

The Met Office has predicted an Indian summer for Liverpool in September, with forecasters anticipating “above average” temperatures.

Merseyside has experienced some varied weather in August, with fewer sunny days and cooler temperatures than in July.

While the rest of August appears to be fairly stable in Liverpool, September may bring warmer temperatures.

High pressure will dominate at the end of August and into September, according to the Met Office’s long-range forecast, bringing “fine and steady weather over the UK” with temperatures “quite warm in the west.”

Weather could be turbulent throughout the rest of September, with a mix of showers and dry spells, but forecasts anticipate that temperatures will remain high.

Here’s what the Met Office has to say about it.

Through the end of August and the beginning of September, high pressure will likely dominate, resulting in fine and settled weather over the UK.

Overnight, there will be varying levels of cloud, sunny spells, a few light showers, and some fog patches, which will pass early in the morning.

It appears that relatively settled conditions will prevail for the remainder of this period, with the possibility of weak frontal systems bringing light rain and showers at times. For the most part, winds will be light to moderate, with fresher winds around the east coasts and breezier winds in the extreme south, where it may feel cooler.

It’ll be warm in the west, but cool in the east if there’s any continuous cloud.

Although there is a signal for high pressure and associated stable circumstances to gradually become less prominent, with a tendency toward more unsettled conditions, confidence is declining into this phase.

This might result in erratic weather, with showers and prolonged intervals of rain interspersed with drier periods.

Temperatures are expected to be higher than typical for this time of year.