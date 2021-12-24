In Instagram photos, Jennifer Lopez appears to give a subtle nod to Ben Affleck.

Jennifer Lopez recently shared a photo of her new coat on Instagram, but many detected a romantic Easter egg in her post.

Lopez, 52, shared two photographs on Instagram on Tuesday, one of which appeared to be a possible homage to boyfriend Ben Affleck.

The “Jenny From the Block” singer captioned photos of herself reclining in a white Aritzia puffer jacket, “Cozy morning in my Super Puff.”

Aside from her clothing, Lopez’s admirers were drawn to what she was carrying in her hand: a white coffee mug with a letter B painted on it.

According to Us Weekly, no one in Lopez’s immediate family has a name that begins with the letter “B.”

Max and Emme, her 13-year-old twins with ex-husband Marc Anthony, and Lynda and Leslie Lopez, her sisters.

Guadalupe Rodrguez, on the other hand, is the name of her mother.

Lopez’s fans were quick to associate her mug with Affleck as a result of this.

With a red heart emoji, one remarked, “It’s the B cup for us.”

Another Instagram user inquired, “Is the B for Ben?”

A third individual added, “B as in Ben.”

A different netizen commented up, “Well, someone snatched their man’s mug.”

Lopez’s appearance was also lauded, with one fan tweeting, “Oh my gosh, you look so lovely!”

“You can’t tell me you’re 16 unless you tell me you’re 16!!!!! Oh my god, you’re really stunning!!!” another person wrote.

Lopez and Affleck reunited in April after Lopez called off her engagement to ex-boyfriend Alex Rodriguez.

The co-stars of “Gigli” were previously married from 2002 to 2004.

Last month, the “Hustlers” star stated that she would “100%” consider marrying again in the future.

“You know me, I’ve always been a romantic. During a November appearance on “Today,” Lopez declared, “I still believe in happily ever after.” “demonstrate

Lopez was previously married to Ojani Noa from 1997 to 1998, Cris Judd from 2001 to 2003, and Anthony from 2004 to 2014. Lopez was previously married to Ojani Noa from 1997 to 1998, Cris Judd from 2001 to 2003, and Anthony from 2004 to 2014.

From 2005 through 2018, Ben Affleck was married to Jennifer Garner. Violet, 16, Seraphina, 12, and Samuel, 9, are their children.

Last week, the “Tender Bar” actor made headlines after saying in an interview with Howard Stern that part of the reason he started drinking was because he felt “stuck” in his marriage to Garner.

Affleck's statements generated outrage on social media, with fans slamming the actor for appearing to blame his ex-wife for his drinking problems.