In ‘House of Gucci,’ Adam Driver Talks About His Sex Scene With Lady Gaga.

Adam Driver has spoken up about the importance of the sex scene between him and his co-star Lady Gaga, who plays Patrizia Reggiani in the highly anticipated film “House of Gucci,” as well as their relationship in the film.

Reggiani’s character, according to the 37-year-old actor, utilized “sex as a tool to accomplish what she wants in life.”

Driver told EW on Tuesday, “[Reggiani] very much uses sex as a technique, and I feel like it kind of literally embodies what’s going on between them.”

The actor went on to talk about his own character, Maurizio Gucci, who played Reggiani’s lover. He told the newspaper, “He comes from this not necessarily emotionally vacuous.” “However, [his life]isn’t as passionate as it once was, and that’s what she gave.” Driver also discussed how they dealt with the uneasiness that existed behind the scenes before to filming the sex scene.

“We blocked it out like any other fight or scenario, and then we just ran it once or twice, and that was it!” he explained. “So to say, we were experiencing it! Everything I say has a double meaning, but we just went with it.” The actor also revealed that the sex scene was shot after they had spent a month working together, which allowed them to get more comfortable with each other.

“I will also say that we had been filming for a month at that point, so we felt quite comfortable going where we needed to go,” he added.

Lady Gaga has made news recently for her “perfect Italian accent.” Gaga’s accent, though, wasn’t really Italian, according to Italian actress and speech coach Francesca De Martini, who was on set.

The film “House of Gucci” will be released in theaters on November 24.

Aside from “House of Gucci,” Driver was most recently seen in “The Last Duel,” a star-studded film starring Matt Damon, Ben Affleck, Jodie Comer, and Caoimhe O’Malley.

In addition, Driver will star in an action-packed sci-fi thriller directed by Scott Beck and Bryan Woods. Ariana Greenblatt and Chloe Coleman also star in the film. On April 29, 2022, it will be released.

He’ll also star in “White Noise,” a drama film based on Don DeLillo’s novel of the same name. Don Cheadle, Greta Gerwig, Raffey Cassidy, and Jodie Turner-Smith also star in the film.