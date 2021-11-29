In honor of Hanukkah, Mariah Carey teaches Moroccan and Monroe a new song.

Mariah Carey taught her children a new song on the first night of Hanukkah.

“Hanukkah is coming, Hanukkah is coming,” she sings to her twins Moroccan and Monroe in a video shared by the superstar. We have our happiest days at that time.” “Happy Hanukkah!!!” the singer captioned her post. I learned this one in elementary school and figured I’d teach it to Roc and Roe, but I’m not sure they’ve picked it up yet.” Carey will star in “Mariah’s Christmas: The Magic Continues,” an AppleTV+ holiday special that will broadcast on Friday. The streaming service recently unveiled a trailer for her upcoming Christmas special, in which she will perform her new track “Fall In Love At Christmas” with Grammy winner Kirk Franklin and Khalid.

“Warming up the sleigh and ready the reindeer for our holiday extravaganza together!” the “Fantasy” singer said on Instagram, alongside the trailer. The Magic Continues on @appletvplus on December 3rd! #TheMagicContinues.” Carey sings “Christmas (Baby Please Come Home)” with backup dancers in Tuxedos and a choir in the trailer, dressed in a sparkly gold low-cut gown.

“Mariah is back with an all-new Holiday special event,” begins a voice-over, before the camera pans to Carey, who says, “I can’t not enjoy Christmas with the rest of the world.”

Moroccan and Monroe made cameo appearances in the brief clip.

With her classic holiday tune, “All I Want For Christmas,” the so-called “Queen of Christmas” resurfaced at No. 36 on the Billboard Hot 100 last week. According to Billboard, the song had 11.2 million streams in the United States, 8.2 million radio plays, and 2,700 units sold in the MRC data monitoring week of November 12 to 18.

Carey admitted in a recent interview with ET that she makes Christmas extra special to make up for the horrible Christmases she experienced as a child.

“I was like, ‘Oh wait, I don’t want to drag people down,’ because this sounded like depressing stuff that happened when I wrote about Christmas.’ But it was for this reason that it inspired me to go all out every year at Christmas. “I simply want the best for my kids, and to be honest, a lot of it is for me,” she added in the interview.

She recently collaborated with McDonald’s on a campaign called Famous Orders.

Beginning Dec. 13, the fast-food company will offer the Mariah Menu, which includes dishes that are popular with the singer, such as. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.