In his new single, ‘Player Of Games,’ Grimes appears to be slamming his ex-boyfriend Elon Musk.

Grimes has released a new song in which she appears to make subtle references to her ex-boyfriend Elon Musk.

According to TMZ, the 33-year-old singer, whose real name is Claire Elise Boucher, published a lyric video for her new song “Player of Games” on Friday, which includes a reference to gaming, which the Tesla CEO reportedly enjoys.

In the song, Grimes sings, “I’m in love with the greatest gamer,” but “he’ll always love the game more than he loves me.”

According to NDTV, Musk was making video games before he became a millionaire at the age of 27. In addition, he expressed his enthusiasm for video games in January when responding to a question on Twitter about his favorite console game. Musk wrote, “Only ‘Halo,'” referring to the military science fiction video game.

Grimes references space around the 0:36 mark of the lyric video, fuelling conjecture that the song is about SpaceX founder and CEO Elon Musk.

“Sail away to the frigid void of space,” she sings, “even love couldn’t keep you in your place.”

Musk told Page Six in September that his work was the main cause for his breakup with Grimes.

“We are semi-separated but still adore each other,” the billionaire remarked at the time. “We see each other frequently and are on fantastic terms.” “My work at SpaceX and Tesla needs me to be largely in Texas or travel internationally, whereas her work is primarily in Los Angeles. She’s currently staying with me, and Baby X is in the room next to her.” Grimes and Musk were together for three years before breaking up. They have one kid together, a one-year-old son named X A-Xii, who was born in 2020.

In an earlier interview, the “Oblivion” singer stated that having “unprotected sex” with Musk made her feel like she was abandoning her power because being pregnant means giving up one’s body and independence to her.

“In reality, I simply adore my man. So I was like, ‘Sure,’ I said “Musk, she told Rolling Stone. “He’s just great at talking me out of my nonsense. I’ve learnt a lot about managing my emotions.” In a September interview with Vogue, Grimes also disclosed that her son refers to her by her first name, Claire, rather than mom or mama. She said she didn’t recognize the term and speculated that her son had picked up on her “disgust for the word’mother.'” Musk has five children with Grimes, in addition to his son. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.