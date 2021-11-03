In his new memoir, Will Smith discusses falling in love with Stockard Channing and his life.

Will Smith, 53, describes falling in love with Stockard Channing, 77, his co-star in “Six Degrees of Separation,” in his soon-to-be-released biography “Will.”

In 2015, he shared his story with Esquire for the first time. He was married to Sharee Zampinio at the time of filming, and they had a new son, Trey, but Smith believes that his connection with Channing stayed professional due to their age gap at the time of filming, with Channing being almost 50 at the time and Smith in his mid-20s.

In a snippet obtained by People, the actor and singer added, “After the film completed, Sheree and Trey and I moved back to L.A.” “We had a hard start to our marriage. “I found myself wishing to visit and speak with Stockard.” Method acting, according to Smith, is to blame for Smith’s falling in love with Channing. Actors utilize the practice to match their characters’ personalities and behaviors so closely that they effectively become them.

The star of “Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” reveals, “[Zampinio] married a guy named Will Smith and now she was living with a guy named Paul Poitier.” In “Six Degrees of Separation,” Smith plays the character Paul Poitier. Channing expressed her gratitude to Page Six when she first learned of the news in 2015.

“That’s a fantastic idea… I fell in love with him the moment I saw him because I believed he was genuinely kind. Because it was his first big job, I felt quite protective of him. “It’s incredible to hear that he felt that way; I’m overjoyed,” she said.

Smith is married to Jada Pinkett Smith, who is 50 years his junior, and they have two children, Jaden, 23, and Willow, 21. The pair has lately spoken up about their relationship issues, revealing that they are no longer monogamous.