In his first-ever TikTok video with Jessica Alba, Zac Efron shows off his dancing skills.

In his first-ever appearance on TikTok, Zac Efron decided to dance alongside Jessica Alba.

Alba enjoys posting videos on TikTok, and she can be seen dancing with the “High School Musical” star in one of her most recent contributions.

The couple performs a popular TikTok dance in their stylish travel attire in the video.

In the caption, Alba wrote, “That time I got @zacefron to do a TikTok with me between set ups while filming with #CraigGillespie for #DubaiTourism.”

The video drew the attention of a number of TikTokers. Alba was even pushed to persuade Efron to create his own TikTok account by some.

Paige Zilba said, “Omggggg plz advise him to make a TikTok account.”

“Yassss! With a fire and heart emoji, KayCee Stroh added, “Get it.”

“Yes, yes, yes, yes, yes, yes, yes, yes, yes, yeah, yes, Ahlyssa Marie penned the piece.

“Not me thinking he’d be stiff from dancing and forgetting he’s been choreographing his whole life!” additional user has been added.

The identical video was also shared on Instagram by the “Fantastic Four” actress. Alba wrote in the post that it took her an hour to perfect the choreography, whereas Efron learned it in minutes.

“It took me at least an hour to master this dance, but Zac just took two minutes!! It’s not a joke! In the caption, she stated that this was his first TikTok.

Several celebs reacted positively to her Instagram post, with many applauding their performance.

Heather Crockett Oram said, “He’s one of my favorites.”

“How come I can’t stop watching this?” April Love Geary has been added to the mix.

“Wow!” exclaims the audience. Denise Austin, the author, stated.

“All right, Zac!!! Arielle Estoria, a poet and writer, stated, “I witnessed that get low.”

According to People, the two Hollywod stars are in Dubai for Craig Gillespie’s Dubai Presents, Dubai Tourism project. On Instagram earlier this month, the star of “The Greatest Showman” released a footage of them acting as a feuding couple in an action-movie parody.

Mother’s Dubai Presents campaign employs the city as the setting for movie-trailer-style advertisements that give a taste of all Dubai has to offer. The campaign will include six Gillespie films, which will be produced by Martha Davis of MJZ and will star Alba and Efron in movie trailer-style films to “evoke the enthusiasm that visitors to Dubai will experience.”

It will transport the audience to a variety of tourist attractions, including the Burj Al Arab, Jumeirah Al Naseem, Pierchic, the Jumeirah neighborhood, and Hatta, a popular hiking, bicycling, and kayaking destination.

“Dubai is a one-of-a-kind place. Our. Brief News from Washington Newsday.