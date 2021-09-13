In his debut appearance as Carlos on Coronation Street, Norris is unrecognizable.

Fans of Coronation Street were taken aback by tonight’s special tribute to Malcolm Hebden.

The 81-year-old actor has played the renowned Norris Cole in the show since 1994, but after 27 years on the set, he is due to be killed off on Wednesday’s episodes.

As he prepares to leave the cobbles after 1700 episodes, ITV presented a Coronation Street Icons special looking back at his illustrious career.

Fans were surprised to learn that Norris was not Malcolm Hebden’s first appearance on the long-running series.

Malcolm took on an entirely different appearance in 1974 when he played Carlos, a Spanish figure.

Carlos appeared in ten episodes and was Mavis Riley’s love interest.

Malcolm was unrecognisable in the part, since he lacked Norris’ signature round glasses and spoke with a Spanish accent, and fans expressed their amazement on Twitter.

“Oh yeah, he’s extremely different from Norris,” said @ScripttoScene.

“Looks so different from his Norris character,” @Penniless Poet said.

“OMG look at how young Malcolm is,” tweeted @Eley01.

“Wow Malcolm Hebden looked so different as Carlos!” commented @MitchellWebb85.

In scenes set to air on Wednesday, residents of Coronation Street will learn that Norris Cole has died.