In her most recent post, Halsey proudly displays a glimpse of her life as a parent [photos].

Halsey has shared photographs of their baby, Ender Ridley, his rainbow-themed bedroom, and their post-partum stretch marks on Instagram, giving fans a glimpse into their fulfilling life as parents.

The 26-year-old “Without Me” singer released a series of images over the weekend, including one of the infant and a snap of the baby’s colorful room.

Ender’s name was written in cursive script and multi-colored letters over a light-up rainbow in the room. The other wall decorations were equally as colorful. A blue paper with the words “Feel Good Worm” was on the left side of the rainbow. When you’re upset, pet this worm, and you’ll soon be glad.” The second photo featured baby Ender in a bright tie-dye shirt, while the third photo showed a mushroom-shaped footstool and a rainbow flag within a plant vase. The space was additionally brightened by a vibrant sun-shaped carpeting.

Another photo showed screenwriter Alev Aydin, Halsey’s boyfriend, kissing their child. Following that, a photo of Halsey’s postpartum stretch marks was released.

“Well…. “This is what it looks like,” the singer said alongside the series of photos, which culminated with a frog snap.

According to People, Halsey and her husband welcomed their baby on July 14, just a few days after revealing the cover of their album “If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power,” which the singer characterized as a concept album about the joys and tragedies of pregnancy and childbirth.

Halsey sat on a throne with her breasts exposed and the baby on their lap in the album art.

“The thought of me as a sexual person and my body as a vessel and gift to my child can coexist happily and powerfully,” Halsey told People.

The singer went on to say, “This cover image embraces pregnant and postpartum bodies as something beautiful, to be admired.” “We still have a long way to go in terms of removing the societal stigma associated with bodies and breastfeeding. I’m hoping this will be a positive step forward! ” On July 19, Halsey shared an emotional Instagram post about her birthing experience. “Gratitude,” they said in the caption. For the most blissful and “unusual” birth. Love is what keeps us going. Ender Ridley Aydin 7/14/2021.” In the images, the singer of “You Should Be Sad” was seen cradling their newborn as Aydin gazed affectionately at the mother and child. While being breastfed by Halsey, baby Ender’s pinky finger protruded in the second image.