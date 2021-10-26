In HBO Max’s ‘Batgirl,’ Brendan Fraser secures yet another comeback role.

Brendan Fraser’s next film in his Hollywood comeback will take him to Gotham City.

The 52-year-old Canadian-American actor, who was a mainstay in Hollywood films from the 1990s to the early 2000s, is scheduled to star in HBO Max’s upcoming “Batgirl” film, according to insiders.

In the Batman Universe, Fraser is rumored to be playing pyromaniac villain Firefly, who will be up against eponymous heroine Batgirl, played by 26-year-old singer-actress Leslie Grace.

Despite the fact that this will be Fraser’s first endeavor in the DC Extended Universe, he has already appeared in DC-related content as Cliff “Robotman” Steele in HBO Max’s “Doom Patrol” TV series, as reported by the New York Post.

With his comeback projects planned for release next year, Fraser, who was a fixture in the “The Mummy” flicks, appears to be ready to take his career in a more prolific direction. Due to his sadness, the actor had already stepped away from the cameras.

Fraser will also appear in Darren Aronofsky’s “The Whale” in addition to “Batgirl.” He’ll go on to his next big project, Martin Scorsese’s “Killers of the Flower Moon,” once filming on the drama wraps. He was already through with Steven Soderbergh’s “No Sudden Move,” which was released earlier this year, when he landed the roles in the next flicks.

In addition to Fraser and Grace, Jacob Scipio has joined “Batgirl,” which will premiere exclusively on the streaming service. Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah will direct the project. The script was written by Christina Hodson and produced by Kristin Burr.

The film would most likely focus on Commissioner Gordon’s daughter Barbara Gordon, who is the most well-known version of the Batgirl character in the comics, according to Deadline.

Fraser’s return has been a long time coming for the actor, who has gotten a great deal of love and support from fans despite his long sabbatical from the profession. A TikTok video of his virtual meet-up with cosplayer Lindley Key went viral in August.

Key told Fraser in the video that many of his admirers still love him and want to see him return to the spotlight. In response to Key’s words, the actor couldn’t help but smile.