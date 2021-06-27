In Euro 2020, how far will England go? Use our knockout stage prediction to see if you’ll make it to the next round.

On paper, the finish is in sight, but in reality, there are three more cup finals to go, with the three-time European Champions standing in the way.

Despite failing to impress in two of their three group games, Germany managed to finish second by a hair’s breadth owing to Leon Goretzka’s 84th-minute equalizer against Hungary. However, their demolition of holders Portugal serves as a warning of what the German team is capable of.

England is one of only two nations with a strong defense, having conceded no goals in three games, but the misfiring at the other end, with Raheem Sterling scoring the Three Lions’ only two goals of the tournament so far, is cause for concern.

Italy, France, and Belgium are all considered tournament favorites, with Holland emerging as the tournament’s leading goal scorers.

England has never reached a European Championships final, though they came close in 1996 when Gareth Southgate missed a penalty in a shootout loss to Germany in the semi-final.

Could England go all the way and come home with redemption in the back of their thoughts and the man who felt the heartbreak leading the charge?

Try our Euro 2020 forecast to see who will win: