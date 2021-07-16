In England, one in every 95 people is infected with covid.

COVID infected one in every 95 individuals in England last week, according to estimates.

The figures show the highest infection rates since February and are cause for alarm ahead of next week’s ‘Freedom Day,’ when most legal prohibitions and social distancing advice will be eliminated.

According to the Office for National Statistics (ONS), there were 577,700 instances of Coronavirus in England in the week ending July 10, with the North West being the hardest afflicted. This is the first time that 1% of the English population has been infected with the virus since the second wave’s peak.

Deaths are also on the rise, with 63 fatalities and 43,000 new cases reported in the last 24 hours, a four-month high. However, the number of deaths has remained much lower than when cases were this high in prior months, indicating that the vaccine program’s effectiveness is continuing to relieve the load on the NHS.

Chris Whitty, England’s chief medical officer, has warned that the rise in cases will continue if the restrictions are lifted, with hospitalizations potentially doubling every three weeks over the summer.

Professor Whitty said in a web seminar on Thursday, “I don’t believe we should discount the fact that we could get into difficulty again fairly quickly.”

“Thanks to the vaccine program, medications, and a variety of other factors, we are in much better position.

“However, this has a long way to go in the UK, and it has an even longer way to go globally,” added the Chief Medical Officer.

Despite the increase in cases, England’s R number stays same from last week, ranging between 1.2 and 1.4, demonstrating the vaccine’s effectiveness.

Almost all legal restrictions will be lifted on July 19, although officials are urging people to continue wearing face masks in congested locations like stores and public transportation. The Prime Minister said on Monday that he would continue to “expect and recommend” that people. The summary comes to a close.