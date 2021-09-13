In early 2021, Liverpool’s life expectancy will plummet once more.

During the first half of 2021, Liverpool residents’ life expectancy continued to decline.

According to data released by Liverpool City Council earlier this year, life expectancy in the city fell between 2019 and 2020 as a result of the pandemic.

Preliminary data from the first four months of 2021 indicates that the decline has continued, with the city’s average life expectancy being at 76.4 years as of April this year.

That’s down from its peak in 2019, when Liverpool’s life expectancy was at a level last seen in 2006, and the gap between Liverpool and England grew.

According to the council’s analysis, the city’s poorest neighborhoods have bore the brunt of the decline in life expectancy.

Liverpool’s 30 wards were divided into five groups or “quintiles” based on their levels of deprivation in a report to the council’s health and wellbeing board.

According to the data, life expectancy has decreased more in the lowest quintiles, where deprivation is higher.

“All regions of Liverpool have suffered a fall in life expectancy between 2019 and 2020,” according to the research, “but our more deprived neighbourhoods have been struck hardest.”

“Our most poor quintile now has a life expectancy of 73.5 years, despite the fact that the difference between them and the least deprived quintile has stayed unchanged at 8.8 years.

“Life expectancy has decreased by 3.0 and 3.3 years in Quintiles 2 and 3, respectively, with a severe widening of the life expectancy difference between these communities and the least impoverished quintile.”

On Wednesday, the health and wellbeing board of Liverpool City Council will consider the report’s findings.