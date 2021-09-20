In desperate texts, the sex offender begs the victim not to tell the cops.

James Navickas subjected his victim to a sex act, which she had previously described as “abhorrent.”

The 28-year-old, of Joules Close, Walton, sexually abused her while she was “especially vulnerable,” according to the judge.

“She was incapable of providing informed consent because she was so drunk,” said Judge Stuart Driver, QC.

Before the incident, Navickas and the woman had gone out drinking together, according to Liverpool Crown Court.

Witnesses characterized her as being eight or nine out of ten intoxicated, according to prosecutor Frank Dillon.

He claimed the woman had previously stated that she found the concept of a form of sex “abhorrent.”

They proceeded to Navickas’ house, Mr Dillon claimed, but she felt “extremely inebriated” and went to bed, only to wake up in pain the next day with a “hazy” recall.

The court heard her state to Navickas that he was performing sex acts on her and that she asked him, “What the hell are you doing?”

Before she and Navickas exchanged text messages, the victim told a friend and a family member about what had transpired.

“I hope you’re feeling better,” Navickas said, and she replied, “I remember what you did, don’t deny it.”

“I’m so sorry, f***ing dumb me,” he replied.

He responded, “I know, I don’t even know what came over me, can’t even say anything because there was no reason for me to do it,” saying, “I know, I don’t even know what came over me, can’t even say anything because there was no reason for me to do it.”

He responded, “There’s no other way to phrase it, I’m sorry, I’m so, so sorry.” She responded, “It’s like rape, just stating it bluntly like,” to which she answered, “It’s like rape, just putting it bluntly like.”

“I don’t know what to say, like what the actual f***,” the woman said, before adding, “It’s not like rape, it is rape.”

Before the woman told him she was “scared” of him, Navickas said, “I know, I don’t know what came over me.”

“You sexually abused me, and I will be taking it further,” the woman later added. You’re dangerous, and the fact that I’m staying silent about it makes it acceptable.”

“Please,,” Navickas said.

