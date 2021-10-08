In December, Ed Sheeran will release a Christmas song with Elton John.

Sheeran revealed the collaboration during an interview with the Dutch morning radio show “Jan-Willem Start Op” on NPO Radio 2 on Wednesday, after hosts pressed him for details about the partnership.

According to the singer of “Bad Habits,” John approached him about the project in 2020 after learning that his 1973 song “Step Into Christmas” had achieved No. 6 in the UK chart Top 10.

“On Christmas Day, Elton called to wish me a happy holiday. “Elton calls me virtually every day,” Sheeran explained. “Step Into Christmas is No. 6 on the charts, and I’m 74 and still having f——ng chart hits,” he continued. This is fantastic. Another Christmas tune is something I’d want to do. ‘Will you join me in this endeavor?’ “I’ve never really wanted to do a Christmas song,” the “Shape Of You” singer revealed in the interview, adding, “I’ve never really wanted to do a Christmas song.” But the death of a close friend in March changed his perspective, he added. He decided to take advantage of the situation and continue with the duet with John.

“It really touched home how things can change in an instant,” he said. “I was thinking, ‘Why the f—k am I not singing a Christmas song with Elton John?'” says the singer. Sheeran told hosts Jan-Willem Roodbeen and Jeroen Kijk in de Vegte, “I might not be here tomorrow; this will be an f—-ing amazing way to celebrate Christmas.”

“It’s just me and him,” Sheeran stated of the track he and John wrote together. It’s fantastic.” From the official Twitter account of “Jan-William Start Op,” here’s a chunk of the interview. “Big scoop in the 10-for-9 news!” Twitter translated the tweet, which was originally written in Dutch. @eltonjohn and @edsheeran have a Christmas single.” Both Sheeran and John have new songs coming out this month.

“= (equals),” Sheeran’s long-awaited fourth studio album, will be released on October 29 by Atlantic Records. It will feature his most recent track, “Bad Habits.” Meanwhile, John is preparing for the release of his album, “The Lockdown Sessions,” which features Miley Cyrus and Stevie Wonder, among other musicians. Interscope Records will release his album on October 22nd.