In Cabo San Lucas, Adam DeVine marries longtime girlfriend Chloe Bridges.

Adam DeVine is no longer on the market after marrying his longtime girlfriend, actress Chloe Bridges.

Over the weekend, the newlyweds had their wedding ceremony in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. Page Six received confirmation from a rep for the “Pitch Perfect” actress.

Erik Griffin, his “Workaholics” co-star, was the first to share the good news on social media on Sunday. He shared a photo of himself with the 37-year-old groom and his co-stars Anders Holm and Blake Anderson on Instagram.

DeVine is dressed in a black T-shirt, dress slacks, and white tennis shoes in the snap. Griffin wore a black suit, while Anderson and Holm wore the same attire.

“Dem Boyz!” exclaims the narrator. Devine is no longer for sale! What a fantastic wedding!” Griffin added a caption to the photo.

Comedian Adam Ray also shared a photo of himself getting ready to officiate the wedding on his Instagram Story.

Meanwhile, a week before the wedding, the bride, 29, posted images of herself trying on a few bridal gowns on her own Instagram account.

Bridges wore an off-the-shoulder gown with long sleeves in one photo, which she accessorized with pearl drop earrings.

She did, however, state in the description that she did not choose any of the costumes included in the post.

“Were we crazy planning a wedding during a global pandemic?” she wondered in the caption. “Probably, because a lot of things went wrong, including but not limited to both of us obtaining the breakthrough [COVID-19].” But we gave it our all, and now it’s almost here, and it looks like it’ll all work out!!” She went on to say, “Take this dump of wedding dresses I almost bought but didn’t as a forewarning that this account is going to be wedding-heavy for the next two weeks.” In 2014, DeVine and Bridges met on the filming of “The Final Girls.” They began dating the next year and were engaged in 2019, according to People.

Bridges suggested on Instagram in January that they were preparing to marry in Mexico. However, due to the continuing coronavirus pandemic, their original plan fell through.

They already had a wedding venue and date, according to her. However, the venue had to cancel all of the 2021 events, forcing them to start over.

"Is it impossible to plan a wedding amid a pandemic?" Possibly! But we're still at it – we disguised ourselves and flew to Mexico to start arranging something smaller.