In behind-the-scenes photos at the Earthshot Prize Awards, Kate Middleton and Prince William display rare PDA.

When Kate Middleton and Prince William attended the first Earthshot Prize Awards presentation, they were seen with some PDA.

On Sunday, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge published behind-the-scenes images from the glitzy celebration. The black-and-white photos they posted on Instagram revealed a side of Middleton and Prince William that many people missed during the ceremony.

Middleton was all smiles in the first photo, as her husband leaned in and returned her gaze as they walked through a curtain. Backstage, the duke stood alone in the second photo.

The third photo drew the attention of the internet because the royal couple rarely wears PDA. The duchess, on the other hand, was seen beaming lovingly at her husband while putting one hand on his back in the photograph. They appeared to be absorbed in what they were discussing, as Prince William gazed intently at his wife.

The caption reads, “Behind the scenes during the first ever @EarthshotPrize Awards.”

The post drew a lot of good feedback from royal enthusiasts who were overjoyed to see the photos. One person compared it to a storybook setting. With the future king and queen, a second user described it as a “extremely amazing moment.” “Their romance is truly magnificent,” remarked another fan. The arrival of Prince William and Middleton at the occasion was praised by social media users. Many people were impressed with Middleton’s reuse of her Alexander McQueen lilac gown from 2011.

The duchess dressed appropriately, according to one source, because she didn’t go for a show-stopping gown despite the fact that it was her husband’s big night. Middleton’s habit of wearing the same outfits over and over again, according to another user, is a terrific example for everyone to follow. A third admirer was envious of the duchess because, despite having three children, her garment was still a great fit for her after ten years.

At the event, Prince William wore a green velvet tuxedo, which received a lot of positive feedback. Some even speculated that the Duke of Cambridge could be the next James Bond. Daniel Craig wore a bright fuchsia pink velvet tuxedo at the premiere of “No Time to Die” earlier this month.

During the event, Prince William made a major announcement. The Earthshot Prize, according to the duke, will be sent to the United States, where his brother Prince Harry and sister-in-law Meghan Markle reside.