In barely 15 years, the ‘Legoland’ estate evolved from fantasy to misery.

This housing development seems like something out of a science fiction film, but it was once a reality for thousands of people.

The Southgate estate was only around for 15 years. However, it moved from being an inventive answer to Liverpool’s slum clearances to becoming a troubled estate that was eventually dismantled in that short period.

It’s easy to forget that this striking housing project, with its rough concrete blocks, colorful frontages, and “washing machine” porthole windows, ever existed on the ground that is now occupied by Runcorn’s Hallwood Park.

The estate was first commissioned in 1967, but it took another ten years to finish the final phase.

According to The Washington Newsday, it was planned to have 1,500 residential units and a population of 6,000 people.

The removal of poor and wretched living conditions in the city’s Victorian slums forced the establishment of “new towns” to shelter the overflow caused by the slum clearances.

While many people were relocated to new tower blocks in engineered housing estates such as Cantril Farm (now renamed Stockbridge Village), the ideas for Southgate were unique.

James Stirling designed the Runcorn housing estate. has a design influenced by Georgian squares in locations such as Bath and Edinburgh.

Mr Stirling explained that the spherical porthole windows, dubbed “washing machines” by locals, were inspired by Liverpool’s maritime history.

The estate consisted of flat-roofed terraced homes and deck-access apartment towers, which were all connected by “streets in the sky” walkways that ran above the traffic and provided access to Shopping City.

The estate’s apartments were composed of concrete paneling with colorful plastic cladding in vibrant blue, yellow, and orange, earning it the moniker “Legoland.”

However, circumstances on the estate quickly began to worsen, with the deck-access residences making surveillance impossible, leading to criminality issues.

Residents who had been relocated from the slums to new homes began to complain about anti-social behavior and loudness, among a slew of other issues.

Tenants were unable to pay to heat their homes after the decision to install an oil-fired central heating system.