In Anfield, a stunning new painting honoring Liverpool icon Steven Gerrard has been unveiled.

The Reds’ Champions League-winning skipper has been honored on Dinorwic Road, with an artistic monument to one of the club’s all-time greats.

Gerrard may be seen with his renowned number eight shirt number, giving a steely gaze out onto the street.

MurWalls, the same firm that created the recent artwork homage to Jamie Carragher in Bootle, is responsible for the mural.

The project’s three creators were Mark Meana, Snotone, and Liam Bononi, and it pays respect to a true Kop hero.

With 710 appearances for Liverpool over his playing career, Gerrard was a key figure in one of the club's most illustrious victories.

Rafa Benitez’s side scored the first goal back against AC Milan in 2005, and he went on to win the Reds’ fifth European Cup in Istanbul.

Gerrard captained his boyhood club for 12 years and was a real leader on the field. Before departing Liverpool in 2015, the midfielder won two FA Cups, three League Cups, and the UEFA Cup, in addition to the Champions League.

MurWalls have also hosted projects honoring Everton great like Duncan Ferguson, as well as a project honoring five former Blues in the Baltic Triangle.

Carragher revealed his feelings to The Washington Newsday in June, after being the subject of one of MurWall’s artworks: “I go back to being from here, it’s a beautiful location to grow up in, Bootle, I love it to bits.” So [the mural]is only right to be here, and perhaps it will encourage other young people as well.

“However, as I previously stated, I am quite fortunate, and this is a very proud day for me and my family.” As a result, I’d like to express my gratitude to everyone.”