In ‘And Just Like That,’ Chris Noth Discusses His ‘Last Moment’ With Carrie.

Chris Noth has spoken out about his character Mr. Big’s tragic demise in the first episode of “And Just Like That.” In an interview with Vogue, Noth explained why Sarah Jessica Parker’s character, Carrie Bradshaw, did not contact 911 for aid when she was dying in the shower.

Mr. Big died in the first episode of “And Just Like That” after suffering a heart attack after finishing his 1,000th Peloton ride. Carrie gets home from a piano concert, enters the room, and locks eyes with him before racing to him and holding him in a moment as he is dying in his luxurious shower.

Fans expressed their displeasure over Mr. Big’s death, calling it “completely avoidable.” Jonah Hill was one among them, writing on Twitter, “But why didn’t Carrie call 911 right away?!” Noth claimed that his character would die in any case, but that he and Carrie had to share their “final moment” before he left. “One thing Michael (series creator Michael Patrick King) and I agreed on was the ‘Bonnie and Clyde’ moment, when Bonnie and Clyde are ready to be eviscerated by bullets.” They’re giving each other that look… He explained, “They both know it’s the end.”

“We knew we had to have it, that I couldn’t die in the bathroom alone.” “There had to be that last moment with no words, no clichéd dialogue, just a gaze,” he concluded.

Carrie gazing into Mr. Big’s eyes before his death, according to Noth, was a “poetic finale” for the marriage. “It was critical for both of us to find a way to spend our final moments together, not for her to walk in and discover me dead in the bathroom.” That was crucial for me to return to. The rest is down to SJ’s chemistry. He said, “We’ve known one other for a long time.”

HBO Max is presently streaming the first two episodes of the “Sex and the City” revival, “And Just Like That.”