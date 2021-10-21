In an open letter, Meghan Markle recalls being ‘overjoyed’ and ‘overwhelmed’ after Lilibet’s birth.

In an open letter promoting paid family leave, Meghan Markle shares her experiences as a parent.

The Duchess of Sussex, 40, revealed in a letter to Congress released Wednesday that she and her husband, Prince Harry, 37, were “overwhelmed” when their second child, daughter Lilibet Diana, was born four months ago.

“In June, my husband and I welcomed our second child,” Markle wrote, adding that she and Prince Harry had a 2-year-old son Archie. “We were ecstatic, as any parent would be. We, like many other parents, were completely overwhelmed.” In her letter, Markle explained that, unlike most parents, she and her husband did not have to choose between spending the first few months of their child’s life with them or returning to work to put food on the table. She went on to say that “at that important (and sacred) time,” they were able to “devote anything and everything to” their children. With paid family leave in place, the duchess explained, all families would be able to do the same.

“No family should have to choose between earning a living and having the flexibility to care for their kid (or a loved one, or oneself, as we would see with a complete paid leave plan),” Markle said in a letter released on the Paid Leave for All website on Wednesday.

Markle and Prince Harry confirmed their plans to take time away from their organization Archewell to be at home with their children when they announced the birth of their baby on June 4. Archewell employees can take up to 20 weeks of parental leave.

“While the Duke and Duchess are on parental leave, Archewell will continue to undertake vital work and publish stories on the site,” Archewell’s website stated at the time.

When the couple welcomed their son Archie in 2019, they didn’t have the same luxury. While Markle went on maternity leave for four months, Prince Harry returned to royal responsibilities just three days after Archie was born, going to the Netherlands for the Invictus Games, according to Town & Country.

The royal family takes parental leave in the same way as British residents do: six months for maternity leave and two weeks for paternity leave.

When it comes to raising their children, Markle and Prince Harry have enlisted the support of her mother, Doria Ragland. Ragland, who arrived in the United Kingdom in 2019.