In an op-ed, Uma Thurman blasts Texas’ abortion law and reveals the state’s “darkest secret.”

In a recent op-ed, Uma Thurman blasted the Texas abortion ban and disclosed her “darkest secret”: she had an abortion as a teen.

The 51-year-old actress wrote a personal piece for The Washington Post in which she branded the new rule “discriminatory” and acknowledged to undergoing the treatment while she was in her late teens. She said she was sharing her story in the hopes that “some light can shine through, reaching women and girls who might feel humiliation that they can’t defend themselves from and over which they have no agency.”

A woman cannot obtain an abortion after six weeks of pregnancy, according to the new Texas law. It also empowers other individuals to sue abortion providers as well as anyone who assists a woman in getting an abortion, including those who provide financial assistance or a transportation to the clinic, including Uber or Lyft drivers.

Any citizen, including individuals who are unrelated to the woman or the person they are suing, can file a case. Furthermore, there are no exceptions to the legislation in circumstances of incest or rape. According to NPR, it has one of the “strictest abortion laws in the country.”

Thurman went on to say, “This statute is yet another discriminating tool against those who are economically disadvantaged, and often, unfortunately, against their spouses.” “Women and children from wealthy homes have unlimited options and incur little risk.”

The actress from “Kill Bill” went on to say that the law will cause citizens to turn against one another and create new vigilantes.

“I am also heartbroken that the law pits citizen against citizen, creating new vigilantes who will prey on these vulnerable women, denying them the choice not to have children they are unable to care for, or extinguishing their hopes for the future family they may choose,” she stated.

She went on to say that having an abortion when she was younger allowed her to have children when she was truly ready.

“Until now, that has been my darkest secret,” she explained. “I am 51 years old, and I am writing to you from the home where I reared my three children, whom I love dearly.”

Thurman and her ex-husband, actor Ethan Hawke, have two children, Maya, 23, and Levon Roan, 19, respectively. She and her husband Arpad Busson have a 9-year-old daughter, Luna.

