In an interview with Oprah Winfrey, Adele discusses her divorce, being a single parent, and missing her child.

The “Easy On Me” singer recently met down with Winfrey for an interview that will show on “Adele One Night Only.” Fans have been waiting six years for new music from her, and it will be released in her next album “30.” In her discussion with Winfrey, she discussed her music, divorce, raising her kid, and weight loss.

The brutally honest lyrics of her hit “Hold On” were one of the topics they discussed. According to her, the song is about moving forward, which she describes as a process.

