In an Instagram sneak peek, Jesy Nelson claims she’s “finally crafting the music she wants.”

Last week, Jesy Nelson deleted her Instagram page and all of her followers, leading fans to think that her “new era” was about to begin.

Last night, the 30-year-old shared a sneak peek video on her Facebook, displaying clips from what appears to be a new music video for her debut single, as well as behind-the-scenes footage of dance rehearsals and recording studio sessions.

Fans are speculating if this is Jesy’s debut solo single because music can be heard playing in the background.

“For me, this is the music that I’ve always wanted to make,” Jesy says in the video. This is something I don’t think anyone is expecting. For me, this is the start of a new chapter.”

The reveal concludes with the words “Loading 30%,” followed by “Jesy Nelson” flashing on and off the screen swiftly.

Instagram

In the video, the stylish singer dons a variety of ensembles, including white loose-fitting slacks, a fur coat, and a bra top, as well as Sean John’s denim dungarees and black futuristic specs.

Constant comparisons to remaining band members Perrie Edwards, Jade Thirlwall, and Leigh-Anne Pinnock had a toll on her mental health, according to the former Little Mix star, who quit the girl band in December last year.

In May of this year, Jesy inked a solo record deal with Polydor Records, and she teased fans with excerpts of her upcoming debut solo projects before deleting all of her Instagram activity last week.

Jesy’s admirers are ecstatic at the news, with many commenting on her Instagram post after seeing the video yesterday night.

“I’M SO EXCITED, OMG EVEN THINKING OF A JESY NESLON CONCERT?!?” one fan exclaimed. I’M SO EXCITED RIGHT NOW.” “I’m so proud of you Jesy, I’m really eager for this new chapter,” another fan wrote.

Jesy has also unveiled a new website, which features the words “Jesy Nelson” flashing on and off the screen and the phrase “coming soon,” as well as links to follow her on social media and sign up for her newsletter.