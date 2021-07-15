In an Instagram post, Drew Barrymore flirts with Leonardo DiCaprio about climate change.

Drew Barrymore made a flirty remark about Leonardo DiCaprio on Instagram on Tuesday, and it drew support from followers.

DiCaprio, 46, used Instagram to publish a picture about climate change, which included a visual representation of how the globe has altered through time.

While many admirers thanked DiCaprio for delivering the important information, Barrymore made a flirty remark and, of course, later thanked DiCaprio.

“You should be the only hot one, not our planet!” Barrymore, 46, said. “Thank you for always having been the pioneer of safeguarding our earth,” she added in another comment, thanking DiCaprio for his efforts.

Following Barrymore’s provocative remark, fans couldn’t contain their delight and rallied around her, even if it appeared to be only for fun.

Another admirer responded, “I’m living for this comment!!!” with a smiling and heart emoji, while another fan encouraged the “Charlie’s Angels” star and said, “Go for it.” “I’ve always liked you and still do,” one fan said of the actress. You’re also scorching – in a nice way!”

Barrymore’s statements have elicited no response from DiCaprio.

DiCaprio has dated women far younger than him in the past, including his ex-girlfriend Lorena Rae, 27. Camila Morrone, his current girlfriend, is likewise 24 years old.

Morrone defended the 23-year age difference between her and DiCaprio last year. Morrone told the Los Angeles Times, “There are so many partnerships in Hollywood — and in the history of the globe — when people have enormous age disparities.” “I simply believe that anyone should be able to date whomever they want.”

With her ex-husband Will Kopelman, Barrymore has two kids, Olive, 8, and Frankie, 7. Barrymore and Kopelman, 43, separated in 2016 but have remained close for co-parenting purposes. Alexandra Michler, a Vogue editor, is now Kopelman’s fiancée.

Barrymore’s most recent film appearance was in the comedy film “The Stand In,” which was released on December 3, 2020. Jamie Babbit helmed the film’s direction. “The Drew Barrymore Program,” which she hosts, is the actress’s own talk show.

The comedy film “Don’t Look Up,” which is presently in post-production, will feature DiCaprio. Ariana Grande, Timothée Chalamet, Jennifer Lawrence, and Chris Evans also star in the film.