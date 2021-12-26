In an emotional Christmas speech, Queen Elizabeth pays tribute to her late husband, Prince Philip.

Since the death of her husband, Prince Philip, earlier this year, Queen Elizabeth II gave her first Christmas message.

The 95-year-old British monarch’s annual Christmas broadcast began with a clip from a speech she gave at Banqueting House in 1997 to commemorate her 50th wedding anniversary with the late Duke of Edinburgh.

The Queen admitted that she misses her 73-year-old husband in her Christmas message, which was shot earlier this month in Windsor Castle’s White Drawing Room.

“Christmas can be difficult for people who have lost loved ones, even if it is a season of joy and good cheer for many. This year, in particular, I can see why “In her speech on Saturday, Queen Elizabeth II was cited by People as stating.

She went on to remark that the tributes to Prince gave her “much comfort.”