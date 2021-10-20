In an awkward ‘Today’ return, Katie Couric slams Matt Lauer and addresses the’snark’ in her new book.

Katie Couric made an uneasy return to the “Today” show, where she talked about her new book and disgraced former co-host Matt Lauer’s sexual misconduct charges.

On Tuesday, Savannah Guthrie, who had co-hosted the NBC morning program for 15 years before leaving in 2006, grilled Couric, 64, about her new memoir “Going There’s” “snark” and assaults on former colleagues.

Except for those she wrote against her former TV partner, Lauer, whom she described as “abusive” and “disgusting,” Couric claimed that the assaults had “been massively distorted.”

After previously being accused of being overly defensive when Lauer was originally accused of sexual misconduct, Couric told Guthrie Tuesday that learning about the charges was “very, really terrible” for her. She went on to say that she found them difficult to believe at first since she’d never seen him in that light in the nine years they’d worked together.

“It took me a long time to absorb what was going on,” she said Guthrie, “because the side of Matt I knew was the man I think you all knew: He was kind, generous, and attentive, a terrific colleague.” “It was incredibly sad and disturbing when I acquired more information and understood what was going on behind the scenes.” Couric claimed that she did some “my own reporting” and tried to “excavate what had been going on,” and that what she discovered was “very heartbreaking, but also nasty.” Couric said she was trying to figure out why he was “so irresponsible, insensitive, and honestly abusive to other women.” She went on to say that she and Lauer are no longer together.

The former “Today” co-host also blamed sexism in the entertainment industry on the “extremely permissive environment in the ’90s,” which she claimed led to “major violations.”

Couric defended her statement in her book that she was not very hospitable to “charismatic female correspondents” in order to “guard my turf” during the interview. She admits to feeling insecure and possessive because there were few employment for women at the time, and men were the ones who made the decisions.

“I think it’s human nature,” Couric stated, before adding that she “never, never, never” tried to undermine the career of a female colleague.

After more than two decades as the anchor of NBC’s “Today” show, Lauer was fired by the network in 2017 after many women accused him of sexual misconduct. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.