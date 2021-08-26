In an Amazon documentary, Val Kilmer opens up about surviving throat cancer.

In his new documentary “Val,” Val Kilmer discusses his battle with throat cancer.

The 61-year-old “Batman Forever” star was diagnosed with throat cancer in 2015 and is now cancer-free.

The actor stated in his Amazon Original documentary that after radiation and chemotherapy treatments, as well as a tracheostomy that permanently ruined his speaking voice, he had to choose between breathing and eating. It’s an impediment that everyone who sees me faces.”

Kilmer insisted in the video, his voice hoarse, that “now that it’s more difficult to speak, I want to share my tale more than ever.” “Obviously, I’m sounding a lot worse than I actually am. Without closing this hole [in his neck], I can’t speak.”

After battling cancer, Kilmer’s team spoke with People about his life and his upcoming documentary. Kilmer, his son Jack, 26, and his daughter Mercedes, 29, produced the film, which was co-directed by Leo Scott and Ting Poo.

After learning about his huge collection of personal video archives and getting to know him personally, Scott and Poo were inspired to make a documentary about the “Top Gun” star’s life, according to the site.

Scott told People, “We approached him three years ago.” “I was working with him on his Cinema Twain project, and when he couldn’t tour the play Citizen Twain, he was touring a video of the play, so I was working with him on that and archiving his footage.”

Kilmer was also open to partnering with them and sharing his personal and professional life with the world, according to Poo.

“He lacks the vanity that one would expect from someone of his popularity and fame. She stated, “There was never any of the type of pretense or protection that people who are truly famous have to put up around themselves.” “It’s humbling to be in that company.”

Kilmer was described as a “layered person” with “childlike playfulness” and “the deep wisdom of someone who’s gone on a spiritual journey their whole life at the same time,” according to Poo.

She went on to say, “He’s a lot of polarities that make him really interesting, and it’s kind of why our film is so compelling.”

Kilmer was diagnosed with throat cancer in 2014, and after disputing Michael Douglas' assertion that he had throat cancer, he went public in 2017. He acknowledged his condition on a Reddit Ask Me Anything segment.