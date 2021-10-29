In a weekend crackdown, police will have more authority.

This weekend, police in one region of Merseyside will have more authority.

Over the weekend, Merseyside Police have issued a dispersal order in the Duke Street Park area of Formby.

This is the area’s fourth dispersal zone in five weeks.

While shooting it, the lads giggle as they reverse the car and repeatedly slam it into the home.

In reaction to persistent anti-social behavior in the neighborhood, a dispersal zone will be in force from 4 p.m. today until 3.59 p.m. on Sunday, October 31.

Long Lane Footpath, Church Road, Liverpool Road, Altcar Lane, Hoggs Hill Lane, the Railway line, Kirklake Road, Woodlands Road, Wicks Lane, and Freshfield Road are all inside the Dispersal Zone.

Under Section 35 of the Anti-Social Behaviour Act 2014, police officers will have the authority to disperse people from the area covered by the dispersal zone if they feel they are causing or likely to cause crime or anti-social behavior.

Officers will also have the authority to seize any objects suspected of being used in antisocial activity.

If someone is instructed to leave an area and then returns, authorities have the authority to arrest them.

If a crime is in progress, dial 999. Merseyside Police’s social media department can be reached at @MerPolCC on Twitter or ‘Merseyside Police Contact Centre’ on Facebook if you have any information about anti-social behavior.

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555 111 or filling out their online form at https://crowd.in/Q2Hzhh.