In a week, the Liverpool City Region records around 1,000 new Covid infections.

In just one week, the Liverpool City Region (LCR) documented almost 1,000 new illnesses.

The LCR totaled 7,593 illnesses in the week ending July 8, according to the most recent data from Public Health England, which is 1,036 more infections than the preceding seven days.

Infection rates have grown in six of Liverpool City Region’s districts.

In the week ending July 8, there were 1,703 positive tests on the Wirral, which is 437 more than the previous week.

In the week ending July 8, there were 881 positive tests in St Helens, which is 200 more than the previous week.

In the week ending July 8, there were 2,477 positive tests in Liverpool, which is 106 more than the previous week.

Infection rates increased in Halton, Knowsley, and Sefton as well.

Increases were also seen in Warrington, Cheshire West and Chester, and West Lancashire.

Positive tests increased in England overall: the country recorded 183,852 coronavirus cases in the week ending July 8, up 48,763 over the previous seven days.

Liverpool

In the week ending July 8, there were 2,477 positive tests in Liverpool, which is 106 more than the previous week. This means that the percentage change from week to week increased by 5%.

The infection rate was 497.3 cases per 100,000 individuals as of the most recent data.

Knowsley

In the week ending July 8, there were a total of 743 instances, which is 71 more than the previous week.

The most recent infection rate is 492.5 cases per 100,000 persons, with the number of infections rising by 11% week over week.

Sefton

In the week ending July 8, there were 1,324 instances in Sefton, which is 104 more than the previous week. This signifies that the percentage change from week to week increased by 9%.

The most recent infection rate was 479.0 persons per 100,000.

Halton

In the prior week, there were 465 positive tests, which is 118 more than the week before.

This means that the percentage change from week to week increased by 34% in the week ending July 8. Infection rates are currently at 359.3 incidences per 100,000 people.

St Helens is a town in the United Kingdom.

