In a video, Louise Redknapp beams as her ex-husband Jamie remarries.

As her ex-husband Jamie remarried, Louise Redknapp was all smiles in a video promoting her new program.

The former member of the Eternal band was promoting her production 9 To 5 The Musical, which begins performances today at Wimbeldon Theatre.

In the UK tour of the West End show, Louise will reprise her role as Violet Newstead.

Louise appears in the film with natural waves and is dressed casually in a white sweatshirt.

“Hello Wimbeldon, it’s Louise Redknapp here,” she remarked in the video.

“The show starts tomorrow, so grab your tickets as soon as possible.”

It comes after Louise’s ex-husband Jamie Redknapp, a former Liverpool FC midfielder, married his pregnant partner Frida Andersson in a small ceremony on Monday.

Four years after divorcing Louise, the mother of his two sons, the wedded couple traveled to the Chelsea Registry office in West London on Monday to exchange vows in front of their closest family members.

Jamie was spotted giving a thumbs up as he entered the venue with one of his sons, while Frida looked stunning in a white gown with an elegant bardot neckline.

Her bridal outfit was completed with white court heels and a form-fitting gown that cradled her growing baby bulge.

The blonde beauty wore her hair down in natural waves instead of wearing a veil.

Jamie, a former footballer, looked handsome in a navy suit with a crisp shirt and black tie.

Jamie’s father Harry and mother Sandra, as well as his brother Mark, were in attendance for the ceremony.

In November, the couple, who have been together since 2019, will have their first child.

Frida stated on Instagram in May that they are expecting a child together.

Her fans congratulated her on the news in comments on one of her images, and she answered with love hearts and prayer emojis.

Jamie’s father, Harry Redknapp, recently revealed to The Mirror that Jamie and Frida will keep the gender of their baby a secret.

“Jamie is really delighted, and Frida is quite happy,” he said.

“We’re fortunate that Jamie already has two sons, Charley and Beau, as well as our other son.”

