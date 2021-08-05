In a video for Meghan Markle’s 40th birthday, she gives fans their first glimpse of baby Lili.

In a video to commemorate her 40th birthday, Meghan Markle may have given royal admirers their first look of her daughter.

Since the birth of their second child, Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, on June 4, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have yet to release an official portrait of her. A photo of the now-2-month-old baby girl did, however, emerge briefly in a video Markle uploaded for her birthday on Wednesday, according to Page Six.

The video showed a portrait of baby Lili with her father, Prince Harry, on Markle’s desk at their $14 million estate in Montecito, California, along with a few never-before-seen family images.

The video features a large photo of their firstborn, Archie, who is two years old. Three framed, smaller black-and-white photos stand in front of it, with the photo in the middle depicting Prince Harry lovingly kissing baby Lili.

Another photo shows Markle cuddling near to Archie, and the final image is a family portrait.

Markle’s choice of jewelry in the video may have also been a nod to their children. She wore necklaces by Logan Hollowell of Los Angeles that featured the constellations Gemini and Taurus, probably in honor of Lili’s and Archie’s birthdays, which fall in the first week of June and May, respectively.

In the meantime, Prince Harry made an unexpected appearance in his wife’s 40th birthday film.

According to Us Weekly, while Markle was speaking with Melissa McCarthy about her 40×40 project, in which she hopes to enlist activists, athletes, and celebrities from around the world to donate 40 minutes of their time to mentor a woman re-entering the workforce amid the coronavirus pandemic, her husband appeared in a window in the background juggling.

In their garden, Prince Harry initially stumbled with the balls and appeared to fall over. However, he later succeeded in his juggling attempt and raced off the screen in delight.

When McCarthy saw Prince Harry, she burst out laughing, prompting the Duchess of Sussex to inquire, “What?” Markle then smiled as her husband vanished from view.

The decision by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to keep baby Lili hidden from the public is unsurprising. The California-based couple rarely posts photos of their firstborn, unlike the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, who regularly publish fresh photos of their children to mark major milestones.

Since his parents stood down as working royals last year, Archie has been photographed in public only a few times. Markle and Prince Harry's most recent snapshot of their kid was on his birthday.