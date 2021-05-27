In a Twitter Q+A, Olivia Rodrigo shares her inspiration for the music video “Good 4 U” as well as advice for her younger self.

Olivia Rodrigo stunned her followers on May 26 when she revealed that she will do a Twitter Q&A to answer her followers’ most pressing questions. Fans had questions regarding her music, what she would tell her younger self, and even her favorite snack (spoiler: it isn’t something sour!). Following the success of her first three songs, “drivers license,” “deja vu,” and “good 4 u,” her debut album Sour was released on May 21. Here’s what Rodrigo had to say during the online Q&A session.

Olivia Rodrigo revealed some advice she would give to a younger version of herself.

Rodrigo was asked by a fan in the discussion what advise she would give to her younger self. Rodrigo has been acting for a long time and began his career on the Disney Channel.

“I would tell her that everything works out the way it is supposed to,” the High School Musical: The Musical: The Series actor responded on Twitter. I believe tiny Olivia would be overjoyed to learn that all of her pain would develop into something quite lovely.”

Rodrigo has defended herself against critics who said she solely wrote love songs.

Rodrigo addressed the “sexist critique of songwriters like me being told that they only write songs about guys” in an interview with The Guardian.

“I’m a teenage girl, and I write about things that I feel very strongly about — and I feel very strongly about heartbreak and longing — and I believe that’s honest and natural,” she told the publication. “I’m not sure what people expect me to write about; do you want me to compose a song about taxes?” I’m not sure how I’m going to write an emotional song about it.”

Olivia Rodrigo talked about how she came up with the idea for the video “nice 4 u.”

May 26, 2021

