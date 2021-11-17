In a tribute to his wife Serena Williams, Alexis Ohanian gushes over her.

Alexis Ohanian, Serena Williams’ husband, marked their fourth wedding anniversary on Tuesday by sharing a lovely homage to the tennis star on social media.

On Nov. 16, 2017, the Reddit co-founder shared a flashback shot from their opulent wedding in New Orleans, Louisiana, on Instagram. Ohanian, 38, sent a romantic letter for his 40-year-old wife with it.

“You made me the happiest guy on the planet four years ago, and our small family makes me feel even more grateful every day. For our family, November 16th will always be a very memorable day [red heart emoji]“he penned “Congratulations on your anniversary, @serenawilliams.” “Thank you for bringing this delight named Olympia into our lives,” the father of one said, “even though you constantly fall asleep in the middle of our movie nights.”

Ohanian also uploaded a photo of them at the Los Angeles premiere of “King Richard,” which Williams executive produced with her sisters, with their 4-year-old daughter Alexis Olympia. Serena and her sister Venus Williams’ father Richard lead the Williams family to champion status in the tennis world in “King Richard.”

Williams also shared a series of family images, including a wedding photo and a snapshot of her husband cradling their daughter when she was a baby, to commemorate their wedding anniversary.

“On this particular day, four years later. I have a lot of fond recollections. Join me on a trip down memory lane. Here’s to making each day together memorable, @alexisohanian. Congratulations on your wedding anniversary, “Williams penned an essay.

The couple’s fans and followers flooded them with affection in the comments section.

“Guys, happy anniversary. There’s no end in sight, “Ufuoma McDermott penned the piece.

“I adore you!!!!!!!!!!! I’m so proud of you, baby “Loren Ridinger penned the piece. “The best mother and wife I’ve ever known.” “I just just finished watching your three-year-old interview on [Stephen Colbert’s] show describing how you two met, and it’s already the third anniversary. It makes me happy. Guys, have a great year ahead of you “a supporter said

“To my favorite pair, I wish them a happy anniversary. I hope you will be blessed with many more in the future “a third Instagram user commented.

In May 2015, Williams and Ohanian met while staying at the same hotel in Rome for the Italian Open. The entrepreneur proposed in December 2016 at the same Rome hotel after dating for almost a year.

Olympia, their first child, was born to them in September 2017. The couple married two months later in a ceremony that included Beyoncé, Kim Kardashian, Caroline Wozniacki, Kelly Rowland, and Ciara, among others.

