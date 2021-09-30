In a ‘traumatic’ episode, a man sprung from a bush and chased adolescent girls.

Following a suspicious incident in St Helens on Tuesday evening, September 28, Merseyside Police are looking for information.

Two teenage girls were going home from the East Lancs Road to Scafell Road in Moss Bank at 7.50 p.m. when a man jumped from surrounding bushes.

He allegedly shouted at the girls and chased them down the road until they reached one of their homes.

When the event was reported at around 9.35 p.m., police were alerted.

“[My daughter] and her friend were coming home from a friend’s house down an unlit road when a man sprang out of the bushes behind them and started chasing them while swearing and shouting at them,” the mother of one of the girls who was chased posted on Facebook.

“Given the recent murder of a young woman walking alone in London, this was a very upsetting experience for my daughter and her friend.”

Officers are still investigating the incident, and anyone with information is encouraged to contact them.

“This event naturally caused the girls some distress,” said St Helens Community Chief Inspector Paul Holden. “We’re anxious to speak to anyone who observed the incident or lives nearby and may have caught data on house CCTV or other devices.

“It is unknown why the individual was acting in such a frightening manner, and we are eager to learn more about what happened.

“We believe two men in a tiny red car parked on Scafell Road may have witnessed some or all of this event, so please come forward with any information or dashcam footage and we will take action.”

Anyone with information is requested to contact MerPolCC on Twitter (@MerPolCC), via phone at 101, or anonymously at Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, referencing reference 21000660162.