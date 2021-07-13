In a town centre attack, a man was punched near a tavern.

After being assaulted in the early hours of the morning near a prominent pub, a man was brought to the hospital.

On Monday, July 12, about 3.40 a.m., emergency services were called near the Royal Tavern bar on Westfield Street in St Helens town centre.

The victim, who is thought to be in his twenties, was punched in the face and received a facial injury.

During Love Island, mum gets scared when her dog detects something outside and starts barking.

The man was taken to hospital “as a precaution” after the assault, according to Merseyside Police, and CCTV and witness inquiries are underway.

Merseyside Police stated in a statement today: “Following the assault of a man in St Helens town centre in the early hours of Monday, July 12th, we are seeking for information.

“Emergency services were dispatched to Westfield Street near the Royal Tavern pub at around 3.40 a.m. after reports of a man in his twenties being found with a facial injury after being punched.

“As a precaution, the person was sent to the hospital, and CCTV and witness investigations are ongoing.”

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has information is encouraged to tweet @MerPolCC or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 and quote reference 21000484496.