In a touching tribute, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry recall meeting Desmond Tutu’s son Archie.

Following the death of human rights leader Archbishop Desmond Tutu over the weekend, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry paid tribute to him.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex issued a statement in which they praised Tutu’s achievements and reflected on their now-2-year-old son Archie’s 2019 visit in Cape Town with the South African civil rights leader and his daughter Thandeka Tutu-Gxashe after the archbishop died on Sunday at the age of 90.

The pair said in a statement obtained by People that Archbishop Tutu would be remembered for his optimism, moral clarity, and cheerful energy. “He was a global symbol of racial fairness and was well-liked all around the world. He held our son, Archie, while we were in South Africa only two years ago – ‘Arch and The Arch,’ he joked, his contagious laughter resounding through the room, soothing anybody in his presence.” The couple, who also have a 6-month-old daughter named Lilibet, went on to say that Archbishop Tutu “remained a friend” and that he would be “sorely missed by all.” Tutu was known for battling apartheid, South Africa’s oppressive system against its Black population, and working for racial justice and LGBTQ rights on a global scale. According to Harper’s Bazaar, he was the first Black bishop of Johannesburg and eventually became the Anglican archbishop of Cape Town, garnering him the nickname “The Arch.”

Archie, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s son, was about 5 months old when the Nobel Laureate and his daughter were introduced to him in September 2019 during the couple’s royal trip of South Africa. It was Archie’s first public appearance.

Prince Harry and Markle shared a photo of Tutu meeting Archie on their now-defunct Sussex Royal Instagram account at the time. The duchess smiles affectionately at her son and cradles him in the black-and-white photograph, while Tutu kisses the infant’s forehead.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex wrote in the caption, “Thank you Archbishop Tutu for your extremely gracious hospitality, Archie adored meeting you!”

During the visit, Archbishop Tutu gave the family a few gifts, including images of Prince Harry’s late mother, Princess Diana, and the children’s books “Children of God Storybook Bible” and “Desmond and the Mean Word,” both written by Tutu. He also gave Archie a collection of children’s songs.

Prior to the expedition, Prince Harry met Archbishop Tutu in November 2015 during a tour of South Africa, where the Duke of Sussex presented the cleric with an accolade in celebration of his work.