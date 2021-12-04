In A Time Of Increasing Data Demand, Expanded Coverage Is Critical.

Data is in high demand: the government needs it for policy development and monitoring, businesses need it for decision-making, and non-governmental organizations need it to hold governments accountable.

Data from African markets is especially needed, as the digital revolution has led in continued company growth despite the pandemic.

Rwazi, for example, has launched a data solution with broad coverage, which will be expanded even further when their network expands to India and Southeast Asia in January 2022.

In today’s environment, data collection is critical in almost every industry. It not only assists businesses in better understanding their customers, allowing them to make better business growth decisions and enhance customer retention, but it is also critical for both government and non-government organizations (NGOs).

Africa has been able to fortify its economy and nurture amazing company growth as a result of the digital revolution, employing internet ways to reimagine itself in the aftermath of the COVID pandemic. As a result of this expansion, many people are seeing Africa’s untapped potential as a top investment prospect. As a result, the demand for services that provide on-the-ground data from these markets has skyrocketed. Without facts, making an investing decision is a gamble, not an investment.

The demand for data dates back to the dawn of civilisation. It was employed in ancient Egypt to aid in the accurate measurement of land and the monitoring of individual taxation. Since then, the volume of data required, as well as its number of applications, has been linked to the economy’s complexity. As the world has become more complex, these measures have increased rapidly.

The PPF (Production-Possibility-Frontier) curve is used by economists to depict the point where an economy is generating at maximum efficiency and capacity. Because data is inextricably linked to the other inputs to an economy’s production capability, as an economy’s potential production capacity increases, the country’s demand for data will climb to match.

The investment opportunity afforded by the expansion of African markets indicates an increase in the continent’s potential production capacity. As a result, the demand for data has risen in order for investors and businesses to fully benefit from the growth in output.

According to Control Risks and Oxford, Africa's economies are rebounding quickly from the pandemic, with forecasts that the continent's economy will increase by 4.45 percent in 2021.