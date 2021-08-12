In a terraced house, there is a cannabis plantation with 150 plants.

Merseyside Police discovered a cannabis farm with over 100 plants yesterday.

On Wednesday, August 11, around 6.45 p.m., officers discovered the farm on Gothic Street in Rock Ferry.

An inquiry is now underway after police were unable to locate those responsible for producing the cannabis plants.

There were 150 plants in the farm, which was spread out over five rooms.

The cannabis disassembly team has now secured the address by seizing the farm’s contents.

“Thanks to our police, a massive cannabis farm is no longer putting the community at risk of fire and flood, as well as violence and criminal exploitation,” said Matthew Northey of the cannabis dismantling team.

“No law-abiding citizen wants to live next to such death hazards, so we do everything we can to make the roads safer.

“Keep your eyes, ears, and noses open for indicators of cannabis cultivation near your home or workplace, and we’ll keep taking action. All information aids our job, so let us know and we’ll be there.”

Anyone with information about suspected drug manufacture or criminal activity in their neighborhood can contact @MerPolCC, call 101, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously at 0800 555 111.