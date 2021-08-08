In a sweet photo shared by Kate Middleton, Prince William, Princess Charlotte holds a butterfly.

Prince William and Kate Middleton delighted fans with a new portrait of Princess Charlotte, their only child.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge shared a photo of their 6-year-old daughter holding an orange and black butterfly while standing in a flower patch on Saturday. The tiny princess is dressed casually in a blue T-shirt and pink flowery leggings in the photo.

Prince William and Middleton captioned the shot on Instagram, saying, “We wanted to share these magnificent Peacock and Red Admiral butterflies as part of the Big #ButterflyCount effort going place across the UK.”

According to Butterfly Conservation’s website, the campaign urges U.K. citizens to “evaluate the health of our environment simply by counting the amount and variety of butterflies (and certain day-flying moths) we see.”

“@savebutterflies is pushing us all to count these amazing insects because they are not only attractive to look at but also highly important. Butterflies play an important role in the ecology as pollinators and food chain members. @savebutterflies, perhaps you can beat last year’s total,” the couple commented, adding a butterfly emoji to the post.

The red admiral butterfly, which Princess Charlotte is clutching in the photo, is widespread in North and South America, Europe, and Asia, and is the most common butterfly in urban settings, according to the US Forest Service.

Princess Charlotte’s followers were overjoyed to see a fresh photo of her, and they thanked Prince William and Kate Middleton for spreading the word about the effort.

One customer said, “This is excellent and generates positive vibes.” “Wonderful images and a worthy cause. Another Instagram user remarked, “Thank you for sharing.”

With a red heart emoji, a third person remarked, “So lovely and for a worthy cause!” Another royal supporter said, “We have a wonderful Princess Charlotte, thank you K&W for this amazing English rose you gifted to us.”

Princess Charlotte’s birthday in May was the last time Prince William and Duchess Kate posted a photo of her. Charlotte was photographed smirking at the camera while wearing a blue Rachel Riley dress with pink flower design, according to People.

Princess Charlotte appears to be taking after her great-grandmother, Queen Elizabeth, in appearance as she grows older, according to some royal enthusiasts.

One person said on the birthday portrait, “She looks a much like the Queen!!”

Another wrote, “She looks just like her Great Grandma the Queen!”

