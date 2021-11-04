In a sweet birthday tribute, Devin Brooker calls Kendall Jenner his “Most Beautiful Woman.”

Devin Brooker has paid Kendall Jenner the nicest birthday tribute. On Wednesday, the model turned 26 years old, and her NBA star beau took to Instagram stories to wish her a happy birthday.

As he paid respect to Kendall, Booker shared a snapshot of the two of them in a tropical setting, calling her his “most beautiful woman.” Kendall is his queen, according to the Phoenix Suns player, who included a crown emoji in his tweet.

Brooker shared a photo of himself throwing his arms around his partner from behind with a lock emoji on another Instagram Story, giving an insight into their private relationship.

Kendall’s sisters Kim, Kylie, and Khloe Kardashian, as well as famous friends Hailey Bieber, Gigi Hadid, and Justin Skye, all sent passionate messages in support of her.

Jenner and Brooker have been dating for almost a year and have kept their relationship fairly discreet. However, in recent months, the couple has been more open about their connection on social media.

Brooker’s recent birthday tribute to Kendall is one of the few public acknowledgements of his relationship with the young model. Kendall likes that her boyfriend respects her want for seclusion, a source told E! News in April.

“Devin is shy and doesn’t want to be in the spotlight or a celebrity,” a source told the publication. She admires and is drawn to that aspect of his personality.” Since they began dating in April 2020, the couple has become increasingly open about their relationship in public. She gushed about Brooker and claimed he’s popular with Kylie Jenner’s daughter Stormi Webster during her recent appearance on “The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon.”

“Him and Stormi have a fantastic friendship. She has a huge crush on him, and it makes me jealous,” she admitted to Fallon.

Brooker publicly kissed Kendall after his team defeated the Los Angeles Lakers on Oct. 22 in a rare PDA. His fiancée was watching the game from the floor with Bieber at the time, and he approached her and kissed her on the lips in front of everyone.