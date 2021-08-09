In a sweet birthday tribute, Camila Cabello expresses her gratitude for her boyfriend Shawn Mendes’ existence.

When Camila Cabello decided to wish her two-year boyfriend, Shawn Mendes, in a romantic fashion, the internet turned into a mushy Sunday. Cabello expressed her gratitude for Mendes’ existence in an Instagram post.

The “Wonder” singer turned 23 on Sunday, and he celebrated with his lovely girlfriend Camila Cabello and a few close friends over the weekend, and the world couldn’t get over how crazy in love the couple is.

Cabello paid Mendes a lovely homage, which she shared on her Instagram account to commemorate the occasion.

She commented beside a carousel of two photographs and one video, “Feliz cumpleaos mi amor,” “thankful for your existence every day.” She kisses Mendes on the cheek in the first photo.

She makes Mendes repeat something corny in the video, which appears to be a nice troll.

Mendes, who is clutching an espresso, adds to the camera, “Now I feel weird about saying it.”

“So, what were you saying?” says the narrator. Cabello inquires.

He says, “I’m saying this is me living my greatest life.” Mendes continues, “With an espresso and this view,” pointing to the adjacent ocean.

The singer of “Treat You Better” also shared a video from the previous night’s party, which took place at Little Sister Lounge in New York City’s East Village district. Mendes appeared to be having a good time during his birthday celebration, as the video showed him being lifted on his shoulder by a pal while a waitress delivers a cake with lit sparklers and a large marquee sign reading “Happy Birthday Shawn.”

“Some genuine birthday affection!!! Thank you so much,” he wrote beside the amusing video, which he followed up with a surprise announcement for his followers. “I’m glad for all of the people in my life right now! SUMMER OF LOVE NEXT WEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEE

Mendes recently returned from a trip to Mallorca, Spain, with Cabello, where he was photographed several times hyping his next single “Summer of Love.” A hat appears to be carefully placed on the dashboard in a video that depicts him driving in a convertible through a beautiful hillside, with the song’s title printed on it.

Another video shows him strumming a guitar on the beach at sunset while wearing a hoodie with the song title.

By the end of this week, “Summer of Love” should be available.